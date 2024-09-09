Upcoming Streaming Releases: New Movies, Music, and Shows to Watch

Several new titles are set to be released on streaming platforms from September 9 to 15, showcasing a diverse array of films, television series, and music. The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists have curated a selection that highlights noteworthy new offerings.

Among the films arriving on screens, Alex Garland’s much-anticipated movie, “Civil War,” will make its debut on MAX on Friday, September 13. The film features Kirsten Dunst as a veteran photojournalist navigating a violent civil conflict in America, compelled to allow an aspiring photographer, played by Cailee Spaeny, to accompany her on a dangerous journey to Washington, D.C. Critics have praised its thought-provoking narrative and strong performances.

Also releasing on Netflix on the same date is Joey King‘s adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s “Uglies,” a story set in a future society where individuals undergo cosmetic surgeries at the age of 16. Directed by McG, the film follows King’s character who finds herself involved in a revolution against societal norms.

Bill Skarsgård stars in the revenge thriller “Boy Kills World,” which will premiere on Hulu on September 13. Directed by Moritz Mohr, the film centers around Skarsgård’s quest for vengeance against the woman responsible for his family’s demise. Critics have responded positively to its unique blend of violence and cinematic flair.

In the music scene, the Northern Irish-Scottish band Snow Patrol is set to release their first new album in seven years, titled “The Forest Is the Path,” on September 13. The album promises anthemic pop-rock tunes reflective of themes like love and loss. Additionally, the Austin noise rock band The Jesus Lizard will release a new album, “Rack,” on the same date, marking a long-awaited return.

On the television front, Hallmark will launch its new streaming service, Hallmark+, on September 12, featuring original series such as “The Chicken Sisters” and “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert.” The scripted drama stars Schuyler Fisk and Lea Thompson, focusing on rival chicken restaurants in a small town.

Hulu will introduce Natasha Rothwell’s heartfelt comedy “How to Die Alone” on September 13, showcasing Rothwell as a single airport employee who embraces risk after a life-changing event. This series represents Rothwell’s creative vision after eight years of development.

Starz will premiere “Three Women” on the same day, featuring Shailene Woodley and based on author Lisa Taddeo’s best-selling book. The series delves into the lives of three women as they navigate pivotal moments of empowerment.

Lastly, the second season of Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King” will be available on Paramount+ starting September 15, continuing the tale of a mafia boss establishing his new base in Tulsa.