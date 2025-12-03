Upcoming Week Forecasts Mixed Conditions for Local Residents

City, State – A range of weather conditions is expected in the area over the upcoming week, with temperatures fluctuating between 55°F and 82°F.

The day will start cloudy, reaching a high of 73°F around 3 PM with light northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. The evening low will dip to 55°F with a chance of light clouds.

Looking ahead, partly cloudy skies are predicted for tomorrow, with temperatures rising to a high of 80°F. Winds will be light and variable, from the east at 5 to 10 mph. Residents can expect a few clouds in the morning followed by mostly sunny conditions.

The following day shows a similar pattern, with a high near 82°F and mixed sunshine and clouds. South-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph will provide a gentle breeze.

However, late in the week, forecasters warn of potential rain. Showers are likely on Thursday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperature highs are expected to reach 80°F, but there’s a 40% chance of rain.

As the night approaches, the low temperature may stay around 70°F with intermittent showers expected.