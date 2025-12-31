Upcoming Wolf Moon Set to Dazzle Skywatchers in January 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The first Full Moon of the year, known as the Wolf Moon, is set to rise on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 5:30 a.m. EST. This month’s lunar event will be particularly special as it coincides with a Super Moon, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

The Wolf Moon occurs when the Earth aligns directly between the Sun and the Moon. As a result, the entire face of the Moon is illuminated, presenting a captivating view for skywatchers. The brightness is amplified as the Moon is near perigee, its closest point to Earth, which it reached just two days prior on January 1.

This astronomical event has deep cultural roots, with the name “Wolf Moon” stemming from the historic cries of hungry wolves during harsh winter nights. The phenomenon of Super Moon happens when a Full Moon is at least 90% of its closest distance to Earth.

In addition to the Wolf Moon, the first week of January will offer additional celestial delights. The Quadrantid meteor shower is set to peak on the night of January 3-4, potentially producing up to 200 meteors per hour. However, the bright light from the Wolf Moon may overshadow many of these meteors, leaving just the brightest visible to observers.

Experts suggest finding a dark location to view the meteor shower around midnight, allowing 30 minutes for eyes to adjust to the darkness. As the Wolf Moon rises low on the horizon, it will create a striking scene against the backdrop of the meteor shower.

Skywatchers should mark their calendars for this spectacular event, as it will not only be the first Full Moon of 2026 but also the last Super Moon in a sequence that started with the October 2025 Full Moon.