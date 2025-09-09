Entertainment
Update on Final Fantasy VII and Kingdom Hearts Development
Tokyo, Japan – Tetsuya Nomura, director of the popular video game series, provided fans with an update regarding the development of Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 and Kingdom Hearts 4 during a livestream event on September 14, 2023.
Nomura confirmed that both games are progressing well. He emphasized that the release timing for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 has been decided, stating, “Things are moving along really smoothly, and the release timing has already been decided. We’re moving forward according to that schedule right now, so please rest assured and be patient.”
The update comes as excitement builds for the anticipated conclusion of the Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy. Nomura mentioned that co-director Motomu Toriyama hinted at news around the second anniversary of Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, which may point to upcoming announcements about the game.
On the other hand, Nomura noted that development for Kingdom Hearts 4 is also on schedule. He responded to numerous fan inquiries by stating, “I’m seeing a lot of comments asking about Kingdom Hearts 4. We are making great strides and going according to schedule. So please wait for more information on that!”
Fans have eagerly awaited news on Kingdom Hearts 4 since its initial teaser in June 2022. The series, known for its blend of Disney and Final Fantasy characters, left players curious about how the sequel will expand the story. Nomura’s comments seem to promise that more details will arrive soon.
As excitement continues to build, eager gamers are left anticipating announcements that could come as early as the upcoming Tokyo Game Show or The Game Awards later this year.
