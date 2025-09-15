September 2025: Updates on Cancelled and Renewed TV Shows

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the television season progresses, many fans are left wondering about the status of their favorite shows. September 2025 brings some significant updates on what has been cancelled and renewed, particularly across prominent streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple TV+.

Netflix’s hit drama, The Hunting Wives, has officially been renewed for a second season after capturing 20 million views in its first five weeks. Starring Brittany Snow, the show follows a woman entangled in the lives of socialite wives in a Texas town. The renewal comes as no surprise, especially after a thrilling season finale cliffhanger.

In another victory for Apple TV+, the popular sci-fi series Foundation has been granted a fourth season ahead of its season finale airing on September 12. Critics have praised the show’s current season, reporting a Certified Fresh score of 90%, noting its stunning visuals and epic storytelling.

On the other hand, Netflix has recently announced an early renewal for its beloved series One Piece, which already received a second season renewal shortly after its premiere. A teaser released during One Piece Day in Tokyo excited fans, revealing that the show is not only coming back for season two but will also have a third season.

Meanwhile, Dexter: Original Sin met a different fate. Just months after it was reportedly renewed, Paramount+ decided to reverse that decision. The show, which stars Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter Morgan, will not move forward with a second season as efforts shift towards the sequel series Dexter: Resurrection.

The television landscape continues to shift with renewed excitement and disappointment. Stay tuned for further updates on your favorite series as award season approaches.