Updates to 2025 College Football TV Schedule Released

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The college football landscape for the 2025 season is taking shape as the latest TV schedule was released this week. With games scheduled across various networks, fans can start marking their calendars.

The schedule highlights key matchups, including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game set for January 19, 2026, in Miami. Earlier games include showdowns like Oklahoma State versus Tulsa on September 19 and Syracuse facing Clemson on September 20.

All times are set in Eastern Time and may be subject to change. Notable broadcasts will occur across ESPN, FOX, and CBS, showcasing prominent schools. The televised action kicks off with Rice at Charlotte on Thursday, September 11.

The announcement is part of the NCAA‘s ongoing commitment to provide fans with more opportunities to watch their favorite teams compete. “This schedule is about encouraging fans to engage with the sport and enjoy the excitement of college football,” said an NCAA spokesperson.

As teams prepare for the 2025 season, excitement is building among players and supporters alike. With conferences competing for glory and rankings at stake, every game promises thrilling moments. Fans are encouraged to stay updated as further adjustments may arise leading up to kickoff.