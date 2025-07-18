Upheaval Festival Returns to Grand Rapids with Heavy Metal Lineup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Upheaval Festival makes its way back to Belknap Park this weekend, promising two days filled with heavy metal and rock music. Scheduled for July 18 and 19, the festival will feature performances by big-name acts like Rob Zombie and Falling in Reverse.

This year, festival-goers can expect an eclectic mix of music, including a performance by hip-hop artist Yelawolf, who recently released his collaborative album “Whiskey & Roses”. His set kicks off at 4:55 p.m. Saturday on the Upheaval Stage.

Among the many performers, Atlanta emo-rock band The Funeral Portrait is recognized as one of Pandora’s “Artists to Watch 2025” and will take the stage Friday. Nashville artist Royale Lynn will perform Saturday, showcasing her unique blend of hard rock and country.

Local Michigan bands, such as Detroit’s Forge the Sun, will also rock the “Rising” stage. “We can’t wait to show ‘uprisers’ what Detroit rock ‘n’ roll is all about,” said singer Ally Rose. The band is eager to share new heavier sounds and connect with fans.

Another local group, Our Vices from Flint, plans to perform its new single, “Heartsick.” Guitarist Jon Rechsteiner expressed excitement to showcase their sound infused with the Midwest’s vibe.

This weekend will also host several after-parties, including headliner Attila at The Intersection on Friday and local favorites on Saturday.

Gates open at 1 p.m. each day, with general admission tickets priced at $236.07 for the weekend or $159.27 for a single day. VIP tickets are in high demand, offering early entry and exclusive amenities.

In anticipation of large crowds, festival-goers are reminded of entry restrictions. Bags are limited to smaller sizes to speed up the entry process, and outside food and drinks are not permitted. However, empty water bottles can be brought for refilling at designated stations.

For those driving, premium parking is sold out. Attendees can use metered parking nearby or take advantage of the free DASH shuttle service running from designated lots.

The Upheaval Festival welcomes all ages, emphasizing the importance of adult supervision for children under 16. “We are excited for another unforgettable festival,” said an organizer. “We can’t wait to see everyone rocking out.”