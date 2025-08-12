News
Upland Police Recover $30,000 Worth of Stolen Labubus
UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chino police recovered $30,000 worth of stolen Labubus from a home in Upland on August 12, 2025. These furry figurines have gained immense popularity in the U.S., with some selling for as much as $150,000 at auction.
The officers executed a search warrant at the residence after an investigation into multiple thefts from a local warehouse. They discovered 14 boxes filled with the sought-after collectibles. Labubu figurines, typically sold at Pop Mart stores, retail for about $30 each.
According to police, the stolen Labubus were part of an operation aimed at reselling and shipping the items nationwide. One suspect attempted to escape but was apprehended without incident during the search.
Earlier incidents involving Labubu thefts have surfaced in the Southland. A resale shop in La Puente reported that burglars stole similar merchandise last week, totaling around $30,000 in losses.
The recovered Labubus were returned to their rightful owner, and police are continuing their investigation into the overall thefts. As the craze for Labubu figurines endures, officials warn the public about scams related to counterfeit products.
