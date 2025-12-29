UPS Faces Dividend Dilemma Amid Shifting Markets

ATLANTA, Ga. — United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) starts 2026 with mixed signals about its financial health. As of December 22, UPS shares traded near $100 with a dividend yield exceeding 6%, raising questions about sustainability.

This year, UPS stock has fallen 20% due to rising labor costs, a weakened freight market, and trade tariffs. Analysts are now scrutinizing whether UPS can maintain its dividend amid financial struggles.

UPS’s strategy focuses on improving profitability. The company plans to reduce its delivery volume from a major customer by 50% by mid-2026, prioritizing profit margins over sheer volume. UPS aims to enhance efficiency and revenue per package with this approach.

Small and medium-sized business (SMB) shipping is crucial for UPS. Despite their rising share of total shipments, SMB volumes fell in the third quarter. Experts warn that economic uncertainties, including tariffs, could affect their shipping needs significantly in 2026.

CEO Carol Tomé emphasized on a recent earnings call that trade policies could challenge SMBs. Many smaller companies may have exhausted their pre-tariff inventories, and adjusting to new costs might be difficult moving forward.

UPS’s ability to generate free cash flow (FCF) will be critical. The company anticipates dividend payments around $5.5 billion this year. However, some analysts express concerns that UPS might have to tap into cash reserves or accumulate debt if revenue does not improve.

On the pricing front, UPS introduced a General Rate Increase (GRI) effective December 22, which averages 5.9%. Though the company has ambitious pricing strategies, the effectiveness of these measures remains a double-edged sword.

The firm is also undergoing a major restructuring aimed at better efficiency, but uncertainties remain as investor sentiment fluctuates. As UPS navigates these challenges, all eyes turn to its fourth-quarter earnings report, which may provide crucial insights into the company’s ability to maintain its dividend long-term.