Business
UPS and Whirlpool Stocks Struggle Amid Market Turmoil
NEW YORK, NY – The stocks of iconic American companies United Parcel Service (UPS) and Whirlpool are facing significant challenges in the market, recently observed at price points down over 60% from their all-time highs.
As of August 15, 2025, UPS shares stood at $86.88, reflecting a slight decline of 0.03% for the day. Whirlpool also saw a dip of 0.99%. Both companies grappled with disappointing second-quarter earnings, leading to share price drops exceeding 15%.
Both UPS and Whirlpool have a long-standing history of paying dividends. In July, the yield for each company crossed 7%, making them attractive to income-focused investors. However, neither firm appears poised to cover these dividends with free cash flow. When companies face such circumstances, they risk dipping into their reserves or taking on debt to maintain payouts.
UPS CEO Carol Tomé expressed her commitment on the company’s earnings call, stating, ‘You have our commitment to a stable and growing dividend.’ This commitment entails over $5.5 billion in dividend payouts this year, likely surpassing its anticipated free cash flow.
In contrast, Whirlpool reduced its annual dividend from $7 to $3.50 per share, leading to a decreased yield of 4%. Although it reflects a smaller total payout of $190 million, Whirlpool’s revised dividend is viewed as more sustainable moving forward.
Both companies face increasing tariff pressures. UPS is concerned that tariffs will shrink import volumes, affecting shipping activity, particularly during the crucial holiday season. Meanwhile, Whirlpool could benefit from tariffs by gaining a competitive edge against foreign manufacturers, including LG and Samsung.
As tariffs fluctuate, Whirlpool’s U.S.-based manufacturing model may provide a pricing advantage in the marketplace. While UPS currently offers a higher yield, its economic outlook appears unstable amidst external pressures. Conversely, Whirlpool, despite its recent dividend cut, showcases both a decent yield and promising valuation.
In his analysis, John Bromels, a seasoned stock market analyst, recommends Whirlpool as a more favorable investment choice at this time.
Recent Posts
- Sister Jean Celebrates 98 Years of Life and Legacy
- U.S., EU Announce New Trade Deal Amidst Ongoing Negotiations
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Showcases New Gameplay at Gamescom 2025
- John Cena to Headline Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Sprinkler Malfunction Disrupts Disney Concert at KeyBank Center
- Summer Break Delays Live Episodes of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’
- Jerry Jones Reveals Battle with Stage 4 Melanoma After 15 Years
- Lee Corso to Retire After Iconic College GameDay Career
- Iberian Peninsula Wildfires Cause Unprecedented Emissions and Destruction
- Israel Prepares Major Military Operation in Gaza City Amid Growing Tensions
- NYT Connections Game Reveals New Puzzle Hints and Answers
- Trump’s Labor Statistics Chief Calls for Quarterly Jobs Reports
- Bubba Wallace’s Pit Mishap Overshadows Solid Performance Ahead of Playoffs
- The Pitt Sweeps at 2025 TCA Awards with Four Wins
- Sheriff Allegedly Kills Judge Amid Scandal in Kentucky Courtroom
- Preseason College Football Rankings: Who Will Shine in 2025?
- Dutchess County Fair Opens with New Vendors and Historic Traditions
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $650 Million After Latest Draw
- Crockett Defends Beyoncé During Country Album Controversy
- CBS’ Elsbeth Casts Celebrity Guests Ahead of Season 3 Premiere