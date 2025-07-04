Upsets Continue at Wimbledon as Alcaraz and Sabalenka Shine

Wimbledon, England — Day five of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships brought drama as French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka took center stage amid numerous upsets. Notably, Madison Keys, seeded sixth, was ousted from the women’s singles, while Taylor Fritz faced a challenge from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

With competition heating up at the All England Club, fans saw key matchups unfold throughout the day. In a surprising turn, Alcaraz, the second seed, is set to play Jan-Lennard Struff later today. Meanwhile, both players exhibited determination to advance despite the unpredictable atmosphere of the tournament.

On Court No. 2, excitement surrounded Brazilian 18-year-old João Fonseca, who took on Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry. Jarry, ranked No. 143, showcased his surprising ascent by defeating eighth seed Holger Rune earlier in the tournament. Jarry broke Fonseca’s serve to take a commanding lead in the first set, ultimately winning 6-3.

The action was not limited to the singles matches, as attention also turned to the doubles events. As six out of eight women’s singles matches concluded, fans eagerly awaited the clash between Elise Mertens and Elina Svitolina on No. 1 Court.

Continuing through the day, Fritz, seeded fifth, struggled but ultimately managed to force a tiebreak against Davidovich Fokina in the third set, indicating that the match was still competitive. Fritz later received treatment for an elbow injury, adding another layer of tension to the contest.

Meanwhile, British players continued to impress as Essex’s Cam Norrie secured a strong position in his match against Mattia Bellucci, winning the first set. The atmosphere remained buzzing as fans witnessed Norrie fight to advance further in this iconic tournament.

The Wimbledon grass courts presented both challenges and thrillers, embodying the intriguing unpredictability characteristic of this year’s competition. The crowds filled the stands, many cheering for home favorites and other emerging talents.

As the tournament progresses, spectators will keep their eyes on the fate of the remaining seeds and potential surprises who could disrupt the standings. With high stakes and intense competition, Day Five at Wimbledon has set the stage for continued excitement.