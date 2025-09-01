Upsets and Triumphs Mark US Open Third Round

NEW YORK – The third round of the US Open on Friday showcased thrilling matches, with major upsets and notable victories marking the day. Among the highlights were former Grand Slam champions defeating top seeds, including victories by Marketa Vondrousova and Jessica Pegula.

Vondrousova, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, bested No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini in straight sets, winning 7-6 (4), 6-1. The Czech player, ranked No. 60, regained her form after battling injuries and now moves onto the fourth round for the first time since her run at the 2022 French Open.

“It’s incredible to be here again and play good tennis,” Vondrousova said. She will face Elena Rybakina, another recent Wimbledon winner, who won her match against Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula also advanced by defeating two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, winning 6-1, 7-5. Pegula expressed satisfaction with her performance, reflecting on her journey back to the fourth round after a tough Wimbledon earlier this summer. “I had some amazing moments on this court. My results weren’t that amazing the last couple of months, so being able to turn it around really quickly was awesome,” she said.

In a surprising turn, American Taylor Townsend knocked out fifth seed Mirra Andreeva, winning 7-5, 6-2. Townsend, previously known for her doubles success, achieved her first Top 10 win in over two years. “All I’m going to say is welcome to the show,” she announced after her victory, demonstrating her growing confidence on the singles circuit. Townsend credited her support system and mental preparation for her success.

Barbora Krejcikova, another former major winner, battled third-seeded Emma Navarro, winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Krejcikova noted how special the match was for her, saying, “The crowd pumped me up.” This victory puts her in a fourth-round match against Townsend, further heightening the anticipation of their encounter.

The matches were highlighted by tense moments and some unexpected twists, including past champions reclaiming their competitive edge. As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more surprises in this year’s US Open.