News
Urban Wildlife: A Story of Unexpected Connections
In Vancouver, British Columbia, Jake Huang embarked on a routine walk in an urban park and stumbled upon an unexpected sight—a beaver amidst the city’s towering buildings. Intrigued by this sighting, Jake began frequenting the park, capturing the beaver’s activities on camera as it built a dam and relaxed in its urban habitat.
His repeated visits revealed a bustling ecosystem within the city limits. Jake’s camera captured vivid scenes of birds nurturing their young, raccoons meticulously washing, and blue herons skillfully hunting fish.
One encounter, however, stood out—a crow with a twisted foot. Concerned for its well-being, Jake contacted an animal rescue organization, who assured him that the bird would be fine as long as it could still fly. To Jake’s delight, he observed other crows attending to their differently-abled companion, demonstrating a community of care among the wildlife.
Naming the crow Fabian, Jake dedicated the following three years to documenting its life, including its relationship with another crow, June. Through his observations, Jake uncovered the intricate and affectionate social lives of these intelligent birds.
Over time, an unusual bond formed between Jake and Fabian. Despite a temporary absence, Fabian would still recognize Jake, greeting him warmly upon his return to the park, akin to a scene from a storybook.
Today, Jake shares his documented experiences through mini-documentaries, celebrating the unseen wildlife thriving in urban spaces. These narratives serve as a reminder of the vibrant, interwoven communities existing parallel to human life, encouraging people to slow down and appreciate the natural world surrounding them.
