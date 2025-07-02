Urgent Blood Donation Events Scheduled Across Salzburg, Austria

LEOBEN, Austria — As summer temperatures rise, the demand for blood donations remains critical in Austria. Currently, around 1,000 blood donations are needed each day, and artificial blood production remains impossible. Local officials stress the importance of community involvement in blood donation efforts.

In the coming weeks, several blood donation events will take place across the Salzburg region. Every Wednesday, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, community members can visit the Salzburg Blood Donation Center located at Rudolf-Biebl-Strasse 10, 5020 Salzburg for a chance to donate.

A special blood donation event is scheduled at the Kunsthalle Leoben on July 29, 2025. This event will run from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and again from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, providing an important opportunity for residents to contribute to vital blood supplies. The event is organized by the Blood Donation Service of the Red Cross Steiermark, which can be contacted at their free hotline 0800 190 190 for further information.

Local authorities encourage all eligible individuals to participate in these donation drives to ensure adequate blood supply for those in need. Donating blood is not only a critical service to the community but also a beneficial contribution to one’s own health.