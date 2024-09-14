Urging Charity and Harmony During Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Procession in Lucknow

The Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, has called on participants of the Eid Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Lucknow to engage in charity and social service. This event, commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, will take place on September 16. Mahali has also advised participants to refrain from any activities that might offend others, such as chanting slogans or playing music.

Mahali emphasized that participants and “Anjumans” (groups) should carry their flags wrapped from their homes and unfurl them only upon reaching Aminabad Park. He stated that starting the procession on time is crucial for timely completion, allowing participants to offer prayers accordingly. All attendees have been encouraged to maintain discipline and avoid any slogans that could hurt others’ feelings.

Moreover, those hosting “Sabeels” (refreshment stalls) along the procession route and playing recitations of the Holy Quran were requested to avoid playing any songs or slogans that could be insensitive. The cleric reiterated the importance of charity and social service during this significant occasion.

Preparations for the procession are nearing completion, with district authorities holding multiple meetings with community leaders to ensure smooth proceedings. The procession is expected to commence at approximately 9 am from Jhandewala Park in Aminabad, traveling through Maulviganj, Rakabganj, Nadan Mahal Road, Nakkhas, Tudiyaganj, Bazar Khala, Haiderganj, and concluding at Aishbagh Eidgah.

Mahali mentioned recent discussions with senior district and police officials where they were assured of adequate security measures and cleanliness along the procession route. Lucknow’s District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, Ankit Verma, were also present in these meetings. The clerics requested the repair of roads on the procession’s path, given the rainy season. Officials have guaranteed the use of drone cameras for monitoring and pledged substantial security arrangements.