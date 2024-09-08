URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles are pleased to announce that URM (Urban Resource Management) will continue their successful relationship with the Club in 2025 as the new Major Partner for the next three years.

URM has been a dedicated partner of the Sea Eagles since 1997 and has previously featured on the front of the jerseys during the years 2017 to 2021. The year 2025 will mark URM’s 29th year with the Club.

Tony Mestrov, the CEO of Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, expressed pride in URM’s return as the Major Partner for at least the next three years. He acknowledged the significant duration of URM’s involvement, stating, “It is incredible to think that URM has been involved with the Sea Eagles for close to 30 years.”

Mestrov highlighted the importance of long-term partnerships in rugby league and thanked PointsBet for their support as the Major Partner since 2022, noting that their contributions have been invaluable to the team.

BRM has experienced notable success alongside the Sea Eagles, with their partnership witnessing five NRL Grand Finals, two NRL Premierships, and a World Club Challenge. Additionally, URM has held naming rights for the club’s past seven Community Rounds.

Anthony Johnston, the Managing Director of URM, expressed honor in returning as the Club’s Major Partner. Since its founding in 1971, URM has grown from a single garbage collection vehicle into a prominent environmental services company.

Johnston stated, “Our partnership is built around our strong and active commitment to the community.” He elaborated on their collaborative efforts to engage with the community, focusing on educating young people about environmental sustainability through player visits and school programs.