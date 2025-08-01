Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown

QUITO, Ecuador — Uruguay will square off against Brazil in the semifinal of the 2025 Copa America Femenina on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium.

Brazil goes into the match as a heavy favorite, listed at -1100 odds by DraftKings. They are the most successful team in Copa America history, with eight championships. The Brazilian squad features star players like Marta alongside a strong roster aiming for another title.

Uruguay, on the other hand, is looking for an upset. They have not reached the finals since their first appearance in 2006 and are fully aware of the challenge ahead. After finishing the group stage strong, they defeated formidable teams just to make it this far.

In the previous matches of the tournament, Brazil showcased their dominance, winning all their group matches without conceding a single goal until their encounter with Colombia. Uruguay finished as the runners-up in their group, achieving crucial victories that propelled them into the knockout rounds.

Argentina, having topped Group A with a perfect record, will also compete in the semifinals against Colombia. The matches are set to produce exciting encounters, with all four teams having shown impressive performances thus far.

The semifinal winner will move on to the final, scheduled for August 2, where they will face either Argentina or Colombia. Both games promise to be intense as these teams vie for Copa America glory.