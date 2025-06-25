Uruguayan Coach Jorge Bava Leads Santa Fe to Colombian Football Final

Bogotá, Colombia — Jorge Bava, a Uruguayan coach with just three months at the helm, has led Independiente Santa Fe to a new final in Colombian professional football.

Bava, who previously coached Liverpool in Uruguay and León in Mexico, expressed pride in becoming the head coach of a competitive and storied team. In a press conference, he stated, “It is an honor to arrive at such a renowned team in such a short time. We are obviously focused on achieving this goal, not only within our squad but also for our public, who are very happy with the moment we are experiencing.”

He also emphasized the importance of defending against their final opponent, noting, “It is a well-trained team, and the players have clearly understood the strategy. They have played 50 matches with the same lineup, and you can see the coach’s influence. They have the right players for this system; it’s a team that commands respect.”

Bava remarked on the significance of starting strong in the first leg at El Campín, stating, “We are at home, and this is a two-legged tie. We will try to gain the advantage at home. The team is in a good place, very mature, and the players look promising. We must play with heart and soul; winning is our primary objective.”