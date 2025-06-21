Sports
USA Advances in 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup with Win Over Saudi Arabia
AUSTIN, Texas — The United States secured a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup after defeating Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Thursday night. Defender Chris Richards scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute, connecting with a curling free kick from Sebastian Berhalter.
Richards deftly flicked the ball past Saudi Arabia’s goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aquidi, helping the U.S. maintain a strong record of winning its group in 16 of 17 Gold Cups. The match marked a crucial step for the Americans as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they will co-host with Canada and Mexico.
The game took place at Q2 Stadium, where the U.S. struggled to produce scoring opportunities, managing only one shot in the first half. Coach Mauricio Pochettino fielded a lineup missing several regulars due to injuries and external commitments.
Despite their lineup challenges, the U.S. impressed defensively with Richards blocking a significant Saudi Arabian counterattack in the first half. The team now stands at 4-2-1 in group play. The victory was clinched after Trinidad and Tobago drew 1-1 with Haiti, securing a knockout spot for the U.S.
Pochettino’s squad will conclude group play against Haiti on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Meanwhile, both Mexico and Costa Rica have already qualified for the quarterfinals.
The U.S. has won the Gold Cup seven times since its inception in 1991, with their last title coming in 2021, placing second to Mexico’s nine titles. The tournament format consists of 16 teams divided into four groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.
