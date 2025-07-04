USA Advances in Gold Cup After Thrilling Penalty Shootout

MIAMI – The United States men’s national team successfully advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, overcoming Costa Rica in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with the U.S. dominating much of the game. However, defensive errors allowed Costa Rica to equalize, including a goal from Max Arfsten, who also contributed an assist.

Costa Rica took the lead with a penalty kick from Francisco Calvo in the first half, but Diego Luna brought the U.S. level before halftime. In the second half, Arfsten scored to give the U.S. a 2-1 lead, but Alonso Martinez equalized for Costa Rica.

The match proceeded to penalties, where goalkeeper Matt Freese became the hero, saving three penalties to secure the win. Freese matched up against Costa Rican star Keylor Navas, making several crucial stops.

The U.S. will face Guatemala in the semifinals, who also advanced after their own penalty shootout victory over Canada earlier that evening.

“It feels amazing to help the team in such a crucial moment,” Freese said after the game. “We worked hard and believed we could win.”

The U.S. now prepares for the semifinals, hoping to continue their journey toward the Gold Cup title.