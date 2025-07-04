Sports
USA Advances in Gold Cup After Thrilling Penalty Shootout
MIAMI – The United States men’s national team successfully advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, overcoming Costa Rica in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with the U.S. dominating much of the game. However, defensive errors allowed Costa Rica to equalize, including a goal from Max Arfsten, who also contributed an assist.
Costa Rica took the lead with a penalty kick from Francisco Calvo in the first half, but Diego Luna brought the U.S. level before halftime. In the second half, Arfsten scored to give the U.S. a 2-1 lead, but Alonso Martinez equalized for Costa Rica.
The match proceeded to penalties, where goalkeeper Matt Freese became the hero, saving three penalties to secure the win. Freese matched up against Costa Rican star Keylor Navas, making several crucial stops.
The U.S. will face Guatemala in the semifinals, who also advanced after their own penalty shootout victory over Canada earlier that evening.
“It feels amazing to help the team in such a crucial moment,” Freese said after the game. “We worked hard and believed we could win.”
The U.S. now prepares for the semifinals, hoping to continue their journey toward the Gold Cup title.
Recent Posts
- NBA Summer League Features Former UNC Stars Starting July 5
- Real Madrid Open to Rodrygo Transfer Amid Arsenal Interest
- Top MLB Strikeout Props for Today’s Games
- Brewers Suffer Disappointing Series Loss to Mets in New York
- Infantino’s Vision for Club World Cup Faces Mixed Reactions
- PSG Defeats Bayern Munich, Advances to Club World Cup Semifinals
- 2025 Subway Series Finale Set for July Fourth at Citi Field
- Real Madrid’s Gonzalo García Shines in World Club Cup
- Fernando Morientes Commends Gonzalo García and Suggests Endrick Loan
- Real Madrid Dominates Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinal
- Ryder DiFrancesco Impresses at RedBud with Fastest Qualifying Times
- Jobe Bellingham’s Suspension Prevents Historic Match Against Brother Jude
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids