Sports
USA Faces Cuba in Men’s Volleyball World Championship Match
Pasay City, Philippines — The United States men’s volleyball team is set to play Cuba on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Both teams are competing in the preliminary rounds of the 2025 FIVB Volleyball World Championship, which runs from September 12 to 28.
The U.S., ranked No. 3 in the world, has dominated its opening matches, winning 2-0 in Pool D play. They secured their knockout phase spot by sweeping Portugal with scores of 25-19, 25-22, and 25-17 on Sunday. Jordan Ewert led the team with 11 attack points and five digs, while Gabriel Garcia contributed eight attack points.
Cuba, currently ranked No. 12, enters the match with a record of 1-1, following a solid victory over Colombia, where they won 25-22, 25-21, and 25-20. Osniel Lazaro Mergarejo was a key player for Cuba with 12 attack points, and Marlon Yant added 10 points.
This match is crucial for both teams. A win for the U.S. could solidify their unbeaten record in the preliminary round, while Cuba looks to bounce back and secure a better position ahead of the knockout stage. The excitement builds as both squads prepare to face off in front of eager fans.
Fans can watch the match live on CBS Sports Network at 5:30 a.m. ET and stream it on Fubo.
