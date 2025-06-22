Sports
USA Faces Haiti in Crucial Gold Cup Group Stage Match
Dallas, Texas – The United States will face Haiti in a vital Group D match of the Gold Cup on June 22, 2025, at the AT&T Stadium, starting at 5:00 PM (CDMX).
This match will determine the two teams advancing from Group D, alongside the outcome of the Trinidad and Tobago versus Saudi Arabia game. Currently, the U.S. team leads the group with six points after two wins, first defeating Trinidad and Tobago 5-0, with notable performances from Malik Tillman and goals from Agyemang, Brenden Aaronson, and Wright.
In their second game, they edged past Saudi Arabia with a lone goal from Chris Richards. Meanwhile, Haiti started their campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to Saudi Arabia due to a penalty scored by Saleh Al-Shehri.
In their second match, Haiti managed to secure a point against Trinidad and Tobago, finishing 1-1 thanks to goals from Julián García and Frantzy Pierrot, despite losing their central defender Jean-Kévin Duverne to a red card in the 39th minute.
The U.S. team has already qualified for the knockout stage, while Haiti must win this match and hope for a Trinidad and Tobago victory over Saudi Arabia to have a chance to progress. The possible lineups will be closely observed as both teams aim to finish the group stage on a high note.
“Our goal is to maintain our perfect record and carry that momentum into the quarter-finals,” said a U.S. team spokesperson. Haiti’s coach emphasized the importance of this match, stating, “Every game is a do-or-die situation for us now.”
The match at the AT&T Stadium is expected to attract a large crowd as fans hope for an exciting showdown.
