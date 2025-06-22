USA and Haiti Set for Critical Gold Cup Showdown

MIAMI — The United States men’s national team will face Haiti in Group D of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This matchup marks the fifth meeting between the two teams in the tournament’s history.

The U.S. leads the series with a record of 3 wins, 1 draw, and no losses against Haiti. Their most recent encounter was during the 2021 Gold Cup, where the U.S. emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win.

Having already secured its place in the quarterfinals, the U.S. aims to maintain its perfect record in the group stage. The team has been impressive so far, winning their first two matches against Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia, with the latter match ending in a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Chris Richards.

The U.S. has not conceded a goal in the tournament to this point, which Coach Mauricio Pochettino credits to strong defensive efforts. Malik Tillman has been a standout player, leading the team with two goals in the tournament.

Haiti, on the other hand, is still looking for its first win after earning a point from a 1-1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago. To advance to the knockout stage as one of the top two teams in the group, Haiti needs to secure a victory against the U.S.

Frantzdy Pierrot has been a critical player for Haiti, becoming the first Haitian player to score in three different Gold Cup editions. He holds the record as Haiti’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament with nine goals.

The match represents a pivotal moment for Haiti, as they seek to capitalize on their offensive opportunities while trying to overcome a strong U.S. defense. With the U.S. aiming to continue its unbeaten streak in the Gold Cup, fans can expect an intense battle on the field.

This will be a significant game for both teams, with the U.S. looking to finish group play strong, while Haiti aims to make a late push for the knockout rounds.

The U.S. has a historical advantage in this series, but with Haiti needing a win, the stakes are high for this match.