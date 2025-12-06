Sports
USA and Mexico Set for 2026 World Cup Showdowns After Draw
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup took place on Friday, revealing exciting matchups for co-hosts the United States and Mexico. Both teams are gearing up for their first matches next summer, with high hopes for advancement out of their respective groups.
The U.S. men’s national team will kick off their campaign on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, facing Paraguay, a familiar opponent after previously meeting in a friendly match last November. Coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed optimism about his squad’s chances, acknowledging the challenge but emphasizing the need for respect towards all opponents.
“We have to be optimistic, but we also need to respect our rivals,” Pochettino said. Paraguay has proven to be a solid team in qualification, defeating Brazil in their campaigns, making this opening match crucial for the U.S.
Mexico, on the other hand, will start their World Cup journey on June 11 in Mexico City against South Africa. Coach Javier Aguirre, in his third term with the national team, recalled Mexico’s previous meeting with South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. The teams played to a 1-1 draw back then, but Aguirre and his players believe this time will be different with home advantage.
“We are at home and with our people,” Aguirre asserted after the draw. Mexico will also face South Korea on June 18 in Guadalajara and conclude their group stage matches against a yet-to-be-determined European team. Though some analysts labeled their group as “easy,” Aguirre urged caution, recognizing the strength of all their opponents.
Striker Santiago Giménez voiced confidence in the team’s abilities, stating, “It’s a good group from which we can learn a lot.” Mexico’s historical performance in World Cups, including their best finishes of reaching the quarterfinals in 1970 and 1986, fuels hopes for a strong showing this time.
Both teams will use the games to build momentum for the championship, which runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The expanded tournament will feature 48 teams and aims to be the largest sporting event to date.
As anticipation builds, Pochettino and Aguirre will prepare their squads for challenging matches ahead, hoping to ground their passion into significant performances in front of their home crowds.
