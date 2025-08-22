USA Network’s ‘The Rainmaker’: A Missed Opportunity for Grisham Fans

CHICAGO, IL — USA Network‘s new series, ‘The Rainmaker,’ draws inspiration from John Grisham‘s novel about a young attorney fighting against corporate injustice. The show, which premiered on August 21, 2025, veers significantly from its source material, omitting critical elements, particularly the role of a health insurance company in a wrongful death case.

In the original story, a young lawyer represents a couple fighting to hold accountable an insurance company that denied coverage for their son’s life-saving treatment. The adaptation, however, sidesteps this crucial narrative in favor of a more generic storyline. This decision has raised eyebrows, as the health insurance issue remains a relevant and pressing concern today.

Milo Callaghan stars as Rudy, the fresh law school graduate. His character’s mentor, Bruiser, is reimagined as a woman, played by Lana Parrilla, who runs her legal practice out of an old taco shop. Their dynamic, meant to provide comic relief, is overshadowed by inconsistencies in character development.

Similar to the book and film, the central conflict involves a mother suing a hospital after her son’s suspicious death. The hospital claims a drug overdose, while the mother insists her son was sober. Rudy believes in her, but the stakes are diluted without the insurance industry’s malevolence in the plot.

The series premiered to some anticipation but quickly lost momentum. Critics note that while the show starts strong, it lacks a coherent story arc as later episodes unfold. Supporting characters, including Rudy’s girlfriend—who works for the opposing legal team—fail to resonate with audiences.

Overall, the pilot episode shows promise, but many viewers may find themselves longing for the depth and tension that made Grisham’s original tale a gripping read. ‘The Rainmaker’ airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on USA Network and is available for streaming on Peacock.