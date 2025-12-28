USA Roster Named for 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Several standout players have been selected to represent the United States at the 2026 World Junior Championship, according to an announcement made by USA Hockey on Wednesday.

Key players include sophomores Cole Eiserman and Cole Hutson, along with goaltender Brady Knowling. Eiserman and Hutson were instrumental in securing gold for Team USA at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Hutson set a new record by becoming the first defenseman to lead the World Junior Championship in scoring. He achieved this impressive feat with three goals and eight assists, totaling 11 points. Eiserman contributed significantly as well, scoring three goals and adding four assists for a total of seven points.

Additionally, Bednarik brings valuable international experience, having helped Team USA win a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship. In that tournament, he scored two goals and assisted on three others.

Knowling, a goaltender from Chicago, has also made a name for himself, leading the U.S. National Under-18 Team to victory at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He recently showcased his skills at the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge, making 42 saves against the CHL Prospects.

The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to take place from December 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026, in Saint Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Team USA’s opening schedule includes several matches, starting with Germany on December 26.

As part of this prestigious tournament, all games involving Team USA and Sweden will be broadcast on the NHL Network. The preliminary round schedule has attracted considerable attention, promising intense hockey action.

In the first match of the tournament, Hutson displayed his talent by recording two assists and 24 minutes of ice time during Team USA’s 6-3 win over Germany. He expressed excitement about playing in front of a sold-out crowd.

Hutson noted, “I had chills walking out… it was a sold-out building tonight. Just staying positive, this game’s in the past, gotta keep moving forward.”

With his productive performance, Hutson has now tied Team USA’s record for career assists at the World Juniors, and he is just one point shy of the all-time defense scoring record.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Hutson and Team USA as they aim to defend their championship title. The excitement surrounding the World Juniors is palpable, with fans eager to see how these young talents will perform on an international stage.