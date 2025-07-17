USA Soccer Team Attempts to Lure Ralph Orquín Amid MLS Interests

Mexico City, Mexico – Ralph Orquín, a 22-year-old player for Club América, has confirmed that he has been approached by the United States national soccer team amid interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) teams.

In a conversation with TUDN, Orquín, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico, shared that he is contemplating his next steps. “My first opportunity was when I was 10 years old. I went to a summer camp with Houston Dynamo. After the camp, they wanted me to stay, but my family declined as I was too young,” Orquín said.

Orquín stated that while he has always envisioned returning to the MLS, he acknowledges the growing talent pool in the U.S. “Yes, it moves me to consider playing for the U.S. due to their development; they have many players in Europe and are a strong power in soccer today,” he noted.

The player emphasized that he has not made a decision regarding his international future. “No, not yet. Right now, there is the possibility of playing for both teams, but when the time comes, I must think it through clearly,” he concluded.

In related news, Alan Cervantes, a teammate at Club América, discussed the challenges the team faced after their recent performance. Following a disappointing run, which saw América win only three of their last 14 matches, Cervantes mentioned the need to reinvent the team to compete for titles in Liga MX and Leagues Cup.

<p“It’s important not to be predictable. In today’s soccer world, teams that become predictable put themselves at a disadvantage,” Cervantes explained. “André (Jardine, the coach) is an expert in this area, and he can provide us with the tools to improve and remain competitive.”