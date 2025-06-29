Sports
USA Takes on Costa Rica in 2025 Gold Cup Quarterfinals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The United States Men’s National Team faces Costa Rica on June 29, 2025, in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup at U.S. Bank Stadium. The match is critical as both teams aim for a semifinal spot.
The U.S. team, led by coach Mauricio Pochettino, enters the match with an impressive record, winning all three group stage games. They scored eight goals and conceded only one during the tournament.
Costa Rica, managed by Miguel Herrera, finished second in their group, remaining unbeaten with two wins and one draw. They collected seven points, topping off their campaign with victories against the Dominican Republic and Suriname and a draw against Mexico.
The stakes are high for both teams. The winner will advance to face the victor of the match between Canada and Guatemala. The U.S. aims to secure its 16th title, while Costa Rica seeks its fourth championship, hoping to end a 36-year drought.
The game kicks off at 7:00 PM CST and will be broadcast live on FOX, Universo, and TUDN in the U.S. Fans in Mexico can watch on ViX, while Costa Rican viewers can tune in via ESPN.
This matchup marks the eighth time these two rivals have faced off in Gold Cup knockout rounds. Historically, the U.S. has dominated, winning seven of the previous encounters with one draw.
“We respect Costa Rica, but we’re focused on our game plan,” Pochettino said in a pre-game interview. Herrera is equally confident, eager to break the U.S. winning streak in the tournament.
As both teams warm up in the newly minted stadium, excitement builds for what promises to be an intense and competitive match.
