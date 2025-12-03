USC’s Chad Baker-Mazara Shines After Auburn Transfer

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Chad Baker-Mazara, a forward for the USC Trojans, is making waves in college basketball after transferring from Auburn. He helped Auburn reach their second NCAA Tournament last season, scoring 18 points with four steals against Florida in the semifinals.

After the loss to Florida, Baker-Mazara decided to join USC. Born in the Dominican Republic, he was inspired by his father, a former player for the Dominican national team, and the late Kobe Bryant. ‘Apart from my dad, Kobe was one of the reasons I took up basketball,’ Baker-Mazara told the Los Angeles Times. ‘It was one of my dreams for him to come and see me play. It didn’t happen, but I feel like he’s here in spirit. This is his city. This is Kobe Bryant.’

Recently named MVP of the Maui Invitational, Baker-Mazara has had a strong start at USC. He has already surpassed his career scoring high multiple times, including 26 points against Manhattan and 34 points in a thrilling triple-overtime game against Troy.

Joining Baker-Mazara in this spotlight is Yaxel Lendenborg, recently transferred to Michigan after two successful years at UAB, where he averaged a double-double. Meanwhile, Robbie Avila at St. Louis University continues to shine, having been named to the Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year watch list.

The upcoming season promises exciting developments as Baker-Mazara and other rising stars work to establish their legacies in college basketball.