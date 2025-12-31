USC Coach Blames Notre Dame for Rivalry Halt

San Antonio, Texas — USC football coach Lincoln Riley expressed his frustration Monday over Notre Dame‘s decision to reject a proposal to extend their historic rivalry into the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The announcement came ahead of USC’s appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Riley stated that both schools had been negotiating for months to continue the rivalry, which dates back to 1926 and has featured 96 meetings, save a few missed games due to World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed that USC’s athletic director Jen Cohen presented a proposal to continue the series earlier this month, but it was quickly dismissed by Notre Dame.

“We took Notre Dame at their word that they would play us anytime and anywhere,” Riley said. “That proposal was rejected. Not only was it rejected, but five minutes after we got the call, it was announced that they had scheduled another opponent.”

This decision leaves the decades-long rivalry in limbo as both schools struggle to find suitable scheduling arrangements. Traditionally, the USC-Notre Dame game takes place in mid-to-late October or at the end of the season, but USC wants to play non-league games earlier in the year, similar to other Big Ten schools.

Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule now includes Brigham Young instead of USC, further complicating the rivalry’s future. Both schools issued a joint statement acknowledging the importance of their rivalry, expressing hope to resume it in the future, although they foresee no meetings until 2030 at the earliest.

“Had Notre Dame lived up to their word and played us anytime, anywhere, we would be playing in the next two years,” Riley added. “They did not follow through on it. Thus, we are not playing them the next couple of years.”

Riley, who has lost three consecutive games to Notre Dame, emphasized his respect for the rivalry, stating that a continuation could benefit both teams and college football as a whole.