Sports
USC Coach Blames Notre Dame for Rivalry Halt
San Antonio, Texas — USC football coach Lincoln Riley expressed his frustration Monday over Notre Dame‘s decision to reject a proposal to extend their historic rivalry into the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The announcement came ahead of USC’s appearance in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
Riley stated that both schools had been negotiating for months to continue the rivalry, which dates back to 1926 and has featured 96 meetings, save a few missed games due to World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed that USC’s athletic director Jen Cohen presented a proposal to continue the series earlier this month, but it was quickly dismissed by Notre Dame.
“We took Notre Dame at their word that they would play us anytime and anywhere,” Riley said. “That proposal was rejected. Not only was it rejected, but five minutes after we got the call, it was announced that they had scheduled another opponent.”
This decision leaves the decades-long rivalry in limbo as both schools struggle to find suitable scheduling arrangements. Traditionally, the USC-Notre Dame game takes place in mid-to-late October or at the end of the season, but USC wants to play non-league games earlier in the year, similar to other Big Ten schools.
Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule now includes Brigham Young instead of USC, further complicating the rivalry’s future. Both schools issued a joint statement acknowledging the importance of their rivalry, expressing hope to resume it in the future, although they foresee no meetings until 2030 at the earliest.
“Had Notre Dame lived up to their word and played us anytime, anywhere, we would be playing in the next two years,” Riley added. “They did not follow through on it. Thus, we are not playing them the next couple of years.”
Riley, who has lost three consecutive games to Notre Dame, emphasized his respect for the rivalry, stating that a continuation could benefit both teams and college football as a whole.
Recent Posts
- Final Destination: Bloodlines Launches on Prime Video January 1, 2026
- Myles Turner Struggles Despite Five Blocks in Bucks’ Narrow Loss
- LeBron Turns 41, Continues to Build Birthday Scoring Record
- Reality Series ‘Members Only: Palm Beach’ Explores Exclusive Social Scene
- Brandin Podziemski Cleared to Play Against Raptors
- Jalen Williams Struggles to Find Rhythm After Offseason Surgery
- Giulia Takes on Chelsea Green for U.S. Championship Title
- Kraken and Canucks Clash in Pacific Northwest Rivalry
- Wild Seek Redemption Against Ducks After Shootout Loss
- Knicks Outlast Hawks in Nail-Biting 128-125 Victory
- Albuquerque Uber Ride Sparks Touching Story of Refugee Friendship
- John Travolta Linked to Elvis Family in Legal Dispute
- Giulia Faces Off Against Chelsea Green for Women’s Title
- Bucks Secure Road Win Over Bulls, Rollins Shines
- Jalen Suggs Questionable for Magic’s Matchup Against Bulls
- Drew McIntyre to Announce 3 Stages of Hell Match Rules
- Joe Rogan Criticizes Trump After Insensitive Comments on Rob Reiner’s Death
- Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Parenting Struggles With Daughter Royce
- Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Shines Despite Limited Role
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk