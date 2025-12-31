Sports
USC Ends Nebraska’s 12-Game Winning Streak with 74-66 Victory
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 17 USC women’s basketball defeated No. 20 Nebraska 74-66 on Monday, Dec. 29, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This win improved USC’s record to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play, while Nebraska fell to 12-1 and 1-1 in the conference, ending their 12-game winning streak.
The game started with Nebraska attacking aggressively, scoring eight of their first 20 points from the free-throw line. USC struggled offensively, shooting 5-for-15 from the field in the first quarter and trailing 20-12 at the end of the period.
USC rebounded during the second quarter, tying the game at 22 with a 6-0 run. The Trojans captured their first lead of the game thanks to a pull-up jumper and held Nebraska to a narrow 38-36 deficit at halftime after outscoring them 24-18 in the quarter.
In the third quarter, USC found its rhythm, starting with a rebound layup and a series of three-pointers from senior Londynn Jones, which pushed USC to a 47-38 lead. USC dominated the third period 29-14, entering the final quarter ahead 65-52.
Nebraska attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter, narrowing the gap to six points with 5:28 left. However, USC’s defense held strong, and they finished the game with key baskets from Jazzy Davidson and Kennedy Smith.
Davidson led USC with 17 points and also contributed eight rebounds and five blocks. Smith matched her with 17 points while Jones scored 13, all during the decisive third quarter. Nebraska’s top scorer was Hala Maupin, who put up 18 points, but USC’s strong defensive effort kept them under 80 points for the first time this season.
With this victory, USC gears up for a crosstown rivalry game against No. 4 UCLA on January 3 at Pauley Pavilion.
