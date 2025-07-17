USC Faces Tough Decision on Coach Lincoln Riley’s Future

LOS ANGELES, California — USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley is facing scrutiny after a disappointing 2024 season. His team finished with a 7-6 record and a 4-5 mark in the Big Ten Conference, raising questions about his future at the school.

Riley, who has a coaching record of 26-14 with the Trojans, has produced Heisman winners and led a team to the College Football Playoff in 2018. However, many analysts are debating whether to retain him following last season’s lackluster performance.

Analyst Joel Klatt highlighted that while Riley’s buyout is approximately $70 million—a hefty sum that may deter USC Athletics from making a change—his success in recruiting could influence the decision. Klatt mentioned on-air that despite the disappointment, Riley is currently assembling the country’s top-rated recruiting class for 2026.

Riley made a strong impression in his first year, leading the Trojans to an 11-3 record and emphasizing the talent of player Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022. Williams went on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Klatt acknowledged the high expectations set during Riley’s initial season, noting that it may have been premature to expect consistent success immediately afterward. “He was basically a Caleb Williams injury away from securing a playoff spot in the four-team era,” Klatt explained.

The inconsistency in performance has been a major concern for the Trojans. Last season, USC struggled with team chemistry, resulting in several narrow losses, including hard-fought games against Minnesota and Michigan.

Despite the challenges, Klatt believes that the Trojans have the talent to rebound. “Last year was a disappointment due to all the close losses. The potential is there, but they need to start executing better,” he stated.

As the Trojans prepare for their second season in the Big Ten, the pressure continues to mount on Riley to convert the roster’s potential into positive results in 2025.