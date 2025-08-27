USC Football Faces Pivotal 2025 Season With Bold Predictions

LOS ANGELES, CA — The University of Southern California (USC) football team enters a crucial season in 2025 as the stakes grow higher for head coach Lincoln Riley. With game week officially starting, folks are looking for bold predictions about how this season will unfold.

USC was notably unranked in the first AP Top 25 poll of the season, raising concerns about the team’s prospects. After a dip in victories since his arrival, Riley faces intense scrutiny as he heads into his fourth season. To combat skepticism, he has been active in reshaping the team dynamics.

The Trojans secured the No. 15 recruiting class for 2025, according to On3 and Rivals, bringing back talented players who could have a significant impact this season. Among those expected to shine is five-star recruit Husan Longstreet, who is poised to see playing time during the opener against Missouri State.

Quarterback Miller Maiava had an inconsistent previous season with USC, throwing three interceptions and four touchdowns in his last game against Texas A&M. With Riley’s future potentially on the line, the head coach may have to use Longstreet extensively if Maiava falters or gets injured.

Last season, the USC offense failed to produce a 1,000-yard wide receiver, a benchmark that could weigh heavily on their performance this year. Makai Lemon led the team with 764 yards, while teammate Ja'Kobi Lane had 525 yards but scored 12 touchdowns, raising their profiles for the NFL Draft. Lane, returning from a foot injury, is expected to break the 1,000-yard mark this season.

New linebackers coach Rob Ryan has injected fresh energy into the program. He has praised the athleticism of linebacker Eric Gentry, calling him the most experienced returning linebacker. With Gentry’s skill set, Ryan sees All-American potential in him.

Riley is under pressure, but with a more favorable schedule in 2025—without defending champions Ohio State or the heavily favored Penn State—he may have a smoother path. The Trojans will open the season at home for the first two weeks. With renewed recruiting and coaching strategies, Trojan fans could see a stronger performance this season, potentially keeping Riley at the helm for 2026.