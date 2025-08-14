Sports
USC Guard Micah Banuelos Eyes Role After Injuries
Los Angeles, California — Micah Banuelos is ready to make his mark on the USC football team after overcoming significant injuries. The offensive lineman, who played at Kennedy Catholic High in Washington, faced a tough journey with shoulder and knee injuries that limited his playing time. Just weeks into his freshman fall at USC, team staff recommended surgery for his lingering shoulder problem.
Banuelos had previously played through pain, often popping his shoulder back into place during games without complaint. However, the injuries kept him from competing effectively during his first two seasons at USC. Now, as he enters his third year, he is finally participating in practices and vying for a position on the offensive line, which is currently seeing some uncertainty.
Head coach Lincoln Riley noted that with the recent injury to teammate DJ Wingfield, Banuelos has been getting considerable snaps in practice. Alongside redshirt freshmen Hayden Treter and Makai Saina, he is in the mix for a starting spot at guard. Riley expressed optimism about Banuelos’s abilities, saying, ‘He has a lot of power. He can really move people.’
The competition for the guard position is crucial, especially as USC prepares for its upcoming season with a new starting quarterback, Jayden Maiava. The Trojans need strong performance from their offensive line, and every rep during camp counts toward securing a starting role. Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard are encouraged by the progress of younger players, including Banuelos.
Banuelos’s father, Roy, reflected on his son’s challenging journey, stating, ‘He was pretty down’ during his recovery. But now, he is focused and eager to prove himself. With Banuelos finally healthy, he is ready to seize the opportunity to contribute to the Trojans this season. ‘All he wanted to do was play football… his attitude now — it’s night and day,’ Roy said.
Recent Posts
- Scientists Dispute Bermuda Triangle Mysteries, Cite Probability Instead
- Notre Dame Football Commits Honored as Preseason All-Americans
- NYT Strands Puzzle Reveals Today’s Theme and Hints
- Chelsea Donates Part of World Cup Bonuses to Families of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva
- FirstEnergy Faces Anger Over Power Outages at Town Hall Meeting
- NBA Season to Launch with Star-Studded Matchups on October 21
- Venus Williams Returns to US Open at Age 45 After Two-Year Hiatus
- New Nonstop Flights Announced for Rochester Airport
- Brewers Pursue Free Burger Giveaway with Winning Streak
- Burmese Pythons Devastate Everglades Wildlife
- Trump’s Crackdown in D.C.: National Guard Mobilized and Police Intensify Tactics
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit New England; Tropical Storm Erin Strengthening
- Verizon Faces Major Service Disruption in Keene, New Hampshire
- Hints and Answers for Today’s Challenging Wordle Puzzle
- Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $526 Million for August 13, 2025 Drawing
- SpaceX Introduces Paid Standby Mode for Starlink Service
- West Virginia Faces Decline as News Deserts Emerge
- Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, Heavy Rains Expected in New England
- West Nile Virus Risk Jumps to High in 10 Massachusetts Communities
- Tennessee Vols to Switch from Nike to Adidas in Historic Deal