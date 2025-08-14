USC Guard Micah Banuelos Eyes Role After Injuries

Los Angeles, California — Micah Banuelos is ready to make his mark on the USC football team after overcoming significant injuries. The offensive lineman, who played at Kennedy Catholic High in Washington, faced a tough journey with shoulder and knee injuries that limited his playing time. Just weeks into his freshman fall at USC, team staff recommended surgery for his lingering shoulder problem.

Banuelos had previously played through pain, often popping his shoulder back into place during games without complaint. However, the injuries kept him from competing effectively during his first two seasons at USC. Now, as he enters his third year, he is finally participating in practices and vying for a position on the offensive line, which is currently seeing some uncertainty.

Head coach Lincoln Riley noted that with the recent injury to teammate DJ Wingfield, Banuelos has been getting considerable snaps in practice. Alongside redshirt freshmen Hayden Treter and Makai Saina, he is in the mix for a starting spot at guard. Riley expressed optimism about Banuelos’s abilities, saying, ‘He has a lot of power. He can really move people.’

The competition for the guard position is crucial, especially as USC prepares for its upcoming season with a new starting quarterback, Jayden Maiava. The Trojans need strong performance from their offensive line, and every rep during camp counts toward securing a starting role. Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard are encouraged by the progress of younger players, including Banuelos.

Banuelos’s father, Roy, reflected on his son’s challenging journey, stating, ‘He was pretty down’ during his recovery. But now, he is focused and eager to prove himself. With Banuelos finally healthy, he is ready to seize the opportunity to contribute to the Trojans this season. ‘All he wanted to do was play football… his attitude now — it’s night and day,’ Roy said.