Sports
USC’s Lemon and Lane Aim for Historic NFL Draft First Round
LOS ANGELES, CA — The USC Trojans could make history in the 2026 NFL Draft if wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane are selected in the first round. This would mark the first time in the program’s history that two wide receivers achieve this milestone in the same draft.
Both players announced their intentions to enter the draft, with Lemon being a standout this season. He won the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, recognized as the top pass catcher in college football, with 79 receptions, 1,156 yards, and 11 touchdowns. His exceptional route-running skills and ability to shine against top competition have solidified his standing as a likely first-round pick.
“I’ve watched him grow throughout the season, and everything he’s done has been impressive,” said former Trojan and current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. “Makai Lemon is one of the best receivers in football.”
Lane, while not as statistically prolific, possesses immense talent and potential. This season, he recorded 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he tallied 12 touchdown receptions. Standing at 6 feet 4 inches and weighing 200 pounds, Lane is viewed as a valuable red zone threat with a remarkable catch radius.
The competition for wide receivers in this draft looks strong, featuring other notable prospects such as Texas A&M’s KC Concepcion and Arizona State‘s Jordyn Tyson. With recent trends showing a consistent demand for wide receivers in drafts—four taken in 2025, seven in 2024, and four in 2023—the chances of both Lemon and Lane being selected in the first round seem promising.
Draft analysts emphasize that it only takes one team to recognize their potential. The USC Trojans could achieve groundbreaking success if both players are chosen, marking their program’s first dual first-round wide receiver selections.
