USC Loses Key Offensive Linemen Ahead of Rivalry Game

Los Angeles, CA — The University of Southern California (USC) will be without two starters on the offensive line in their season finale against UCLA, head coach Lincoln Riley announced Friday.

Left tackle Elijah Paige underwent a procedure on his knee and will miss the remainder of the season. He left the Trojans’ victory over Oregon two weeks ago and did not play in last weekend’s loss. Paige has been a reliable presence on the USC offensive line, which has struggled with injuries this year.

Starting center Kilian O’Connor is also sidelined for Saturday’s rivalry matchup against the Bruins. O’Connor exited last week’s game with an injury and is set for a procedure of his own. The former walk-on had earned a starting role this season and has been pivotal for an offensive line that has helped USC maintain one of the top offenses in the nation despite numerous setbacks.

Even though USC’s chances of making the College Football Playoff have diminished following their defeat to Oregon, the Trojans (8-3) are aiming to secure their eighth win over UCLA (3-8) in the last 11 years.

The Trojans hope to leverage their depth and experience as they approach this critical rivalry game.