USC, Notre Dame Rivalry on Hold Amid Scheduling Disputes

LOS ANGELES, CA — The historic college football rivalry between USC and Notre Dame will not take place in 2026. Following a decision to end their annual matchup, both schools are pointing fingers over who is to blame for the hiatus.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt weighed in on the situation during an episode of “The Herd” on Tuesday, suggesting that USC’s concerns about scheduling are valid. He noted that Notre Dame’s new contract guaranteeing an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff (CFP) with a top-12 ranking diminishes the incentive for teams like USC to continue playing them.

“It does not behoove anybody… to schedule Notre Dame because they have such an advantage over these teams,” Klatt explained. He pointed out that teams in the Big Ten and SEC face much tougher schedules and should focus on their paths to the playoffs.

The Fighting Irish ended the 2025 season with a 10-2 record but failed to make the CFP, finishing just outside the selection at 11th. Klatt believes their lack of top-ranked wins played a significant role in their playoff exclusion.

Despite the rivalry’s end, USC’s Athletic Director Jen Cohen indicated that the Trojans were willing to continue the rivalry and proposed an earlier scheduling adjustment to Notre Dame. However, according to head coach Lincoln Riley, the proposal was swiftly rejected by the Irish, who then scheduled a game with BYU.

“We took Notre Dame at their word,” Riley said. “That proposal was rejected, and five minutes later, they announced a new opponent. That might be the fastest scheduling act in college football history.”

This hiatus marks the first time since 1926, excluding three wartime years and 2020, that USC and Notre Dame will not compete in a season. Both programs have agreed to keep communication open regarding future matchups, possibly looking at resuming their competition by 2030.

Klatt expressed a desire to see the rivalry continue, recognizing the historical significance of the game. “I think Notre Dame should join a conference,” he stated, acknowledging the changing landscape of college football. “That would be better for college football.”