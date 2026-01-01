Sports
USC, Notre Dame Rivalry on Hold Amid Scheduling Disputes
LOS ANGELES, CA — The historic college football rivalry between USC and Notre Dame will not take place in 2026. Following a decision to end their annual matchup, both schools are pointing fingers over who is to blame for the hiatus.
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt weighed in on the situation during an episode of “The Herd” on Tuesday, suggesting that USC’s concerns about scheduling are valid. He noted that Notre Dame’s new contract guaranteeing an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff (CFP) with a top-12 ranking diminishes the incentive for teams like USC to continue playing them.
“It does not behoove anybody… to schedule Notre Dame because they have such an advantage over these teams,” Klatt explained. He pointed out that teams in the Big Ten and SEC face much tougher schedules and should focus on their paths to the playoffs.
The Fighting Irish ended the 2025 season with a 10-2 record but failed to make the CFP, finishing just outside the selection at 11th. Klatt believes their lack of top-ranked wins played a significant role in their playoff exclusion.
Despite the rivalry’s end, USC’s Athletic Director Jen Cohen indicated that the Trojans were willing to continue the rivalry and proposed an earlier scheduling adjustment to Notre Dame. However, according to head coach Lincoln Riley, the proposal was swiftly rejected by the Irish, who then scheduled a game with BYU.
“We took Notre Dame at their word,” Riley said. “That proposal was rejected, and five minutes later, they announced a new opponent. That might be the fastest scheduling act in college football history.”
This hiatus marks the first time since 1926, excluding three wartime years and 2020, that USC and Notre Dame will not compete in a season. Both programs have agreed to keep communication open regarding future matchups, possibly looking at resuming their competition by 2030.
Klatt expressed a desire to see the rivalry continue, recognizing the historical significance of the game. “I think Notre Dame should join a conference,” he stated, acknowledging the changing landscape of college football. “That would be better for college football.”
Recent Posts
- Final Destination: Bloodlines Launches on Prime Video January 1, 2026
- Myles Turner Struggles Despite Five Blocks in Bucks’ Narrow Loss
- LeBron Turns 41, Continues to Build Birthday Scoring Record
- Reality Series ‘Members Only: Palm Beach’ Explores Exclusive Social Scene
- Brandin Podziemski Cleared to Play Against Raptors
- Jalen Williams Struggles to Find Rhythm After Offseason Surgery
- Giulia Takes on Chelsea Green for U.S. Championship Title
- Kraken and Canucks Clash in Pacific Northwest Rivalry
- Wild Seek Redemption Against Ducks After Shootout Loss
- Knicks Outlast Hawks in Nail-Biting 128-125 Victory
- Albuquerque Uber Ride Sparks Touching Story of Refugee Friendship
- John Travolta Linked to Elvis Family in Legal Dispute
- Giulia Faces Off Against Chelsea Green for Women’s Title
- Bucks Secure Road Win Over Bulls, Rollins Shines
- Jalen Suggs Questionable for Magic’s Matchup Against Bulls
- Drew McIntyre to Announce 3 Stages of Hell Match Rules
- Joe Rogan Criticizes Trump After Insensitive Comments on Rob Reiner’s Death
- Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Parenting Struggles With Daughter Royce
- Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Shines Despite Limited Role
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk