USC Trojans Open Season Against Missouri State Bears on August 30

Los Angeles, California — The USC Trojans will kick off their 2025 college football season against the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, August 30, at 4:30 p.m. PT. This matchup marks Missouri State’s first game as an FBS program after joining Conference USA this summer.

Despite being unranked, the Trojans are heavy favorites, with odds set at 34.5 points. USC recently concluded the season with a 7-6 record, aiming to improve after a disappointing finish. Coach Lincoln Riley is under pressure to turn things around after close losses marred last season.

The Trojans are optimistic with redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava taking the helm. Maiava ended the last season strong, winning three out of the last four games. Last year, he completed 101 passes out of 169 attempts for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. Coach Riley commented on Maiava’s growth, saying, “He knows the guys better and he knows what he’s doing as a player better. There’s a different confidence and swagger with him.”

USC’s offense also features standout wide receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and others who are expected to have breakout seasons. Lane led the Trojans last year with 52 receptions for 764 yards and will be a critical asset moving forward.

On the defensive side, the Trojans, led by defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, aim to build on last year’s improvements, reducing opponents’ scoring average from 34.4 points to 24.1. Key players like redshirt junior defensive lineman and senior safety will play pivotal roles in USC’s strategy against Missouri State.

Missouri State, under coach Ryan Beard, ended the past season with an 8-4 record and will look to carry that momentum into their FBS debut. Their quarterback, Jacob Clark, returns after a stellar season where he threw for 3,604 yards and 26 touchdowns. He will be a key player for the Bears as they seek to make a mark in their first FBS game.

The excitement builds as the Trojans prepare for their opener at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where they hope to establish dominance for the season. Both teams aim to leave their mark in what promises to be an exciting kickoff to the 2025 college football season.