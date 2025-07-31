USD/CHF Trading Forecast Points to Bullish Breakout

NEW YORK, NY — The USD/CHF pair showed a bullish setup on July 31, with traders monitoring a potential breakout at the 0.8150 level.

Christopher Lewis, a Forex trading expert with over 20 years of experience, noted the importance of the 0.8150 threshold. He indicated that a close above this level by 5 p.m. would signal increased buying momentum, suggesting that the market could be bottoming out.

Lewis speculated that traders might be closing out short positions ahead of anticipated volatility, particularly with a forthcoming announcement from the Federal Reserve. European and Asian traders appear cautious about being overexposed in light of potential market shifts.

The US dollar has recently gained strength against several currencies, which Lewis believes will also impact the Swiss franc. He anticipates further volatility but remains focused on the 0.8150 mark as a critical point for traders.

“If we experience any short-term pullbacks, they might provide buying opportunities,” Lewis stated. “However, a daily close below the 0.80 mark would negate the chances of a stronger US dollar anytime soon.”

As traders prepare for the latest market updates, Lewis expressed his preference for longer-term strategies, which often extend across several days or weeks. His insights aim to guide traders navigating the fluctuating Forex landscape.

In conclusion, investors are advised to keep a close eye on the USD/CHF pair’s performance, especially around the pivotal 0.8150 level.