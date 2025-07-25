USDA Plans Major Relocation of Jobs Amid Reorganization Efforts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced plans on July 24, 2025, to relocate over half of its workforce from Washington, D.C., to regional hubs in five cities across the country as part of a significant reorganization effort. Secretary Brooke Rollins emphasized that this move aims to improve efficiency and accountability while reducing the agency’s fiscal footprint.

Currently, about 4,600 USDA employees work in the D.C. area, but under the new plan, fewer than 2,000 will remain. The agency’s relocation sites include Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Indianapolis, Indiana; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Salt Lake City, Utah. This transition will also close several USDA facilities in the capital, including the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center.

Rollins clarified in a video address to employees that while there will not be widespread layoffs, focused reductions may occur if necessary. She stated, “We recognize that this reorganization may cause personal disruptions for you and your families, but we are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible.”

The USDA aims to enhance services closer to the communities it serves. Rollins noted that the reorganization comes after an 8% growth in the workforce and a 14.5% increase in employee salaries over the past four years, which the department claims were unsustainable.

Federal workforce data, however, indicates that USDA’s staffing in the D.C. region actually decreased by nearly 600 employees from September 2020 to September 2024. This restructuring process is the latest effort under the Trump administration to downsize federal operations, with Rollins asserting that “this will better serve our farmers, ranchers, and producers.”

While Rollins assured critical functions would not be interrupted, concerns linger among USDA employees and stakeholders about the potential impact on services, particularly in reference to programs important for farmers. “This is more than a reorganization; it could lead to a dismantling of essential services,” said Rebecca Wolf, a senior policy analyst at Food & Water Watch.

The USDA plans to implement these changes in phases, aligning staff movements with priority operations. A number of regional offices will be cut, leading to a consolidation of management and services, with some employees facing salary reductions due to the lower cost of living in the new hub locations.

As part of this transition, USDA will also vacate underutilized facilities in the D.C. area, with the aim of reducing unnecessary spending. “We are taking steps to ensure the government is more efficient and effective in delivering services,” Rollins stated. Employees can expect more information about their relocations over the coming months.