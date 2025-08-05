USDA Signs New SNAP Waivers for Healthier Food Purchases

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced on Monday the signing of six new state waivers to change food purchase guidelines for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This initiative is part of President Trump’s plan to Make America Healthy Again.

The waivers will not allow the purchase of soda and candy using SNAP benefits in West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas starting in 2026. Rollins made the announcement at the Great American Farmers Market, emphasizing the importance of addressing chronic health problems.

“It is incredible to see so many states take action at this critical moment in our nation’s history and do something to begin to address chronic health problems,” Rollins said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supported the changes, stating that SNAP funds have been misused to buy unhealthy products contributing to chronic health issues. “These waivers help put real food back at the center of the program and empower states to lead the charge in protecting public health,” Kennedy said.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds expressed pride in her state being the first to submit a waiver as part of a Healthy SNAP initiative. “With the USDA’s approval, starting on January 1, we’ll begin directing all SNAP dollars to the purchase of non-taxable food items,” Reynolds noted.

Other governors, such as West Virginia’s Patrick Morrisey and Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, also praised the initiative. “Thanks to Secretary Rollins, Secretary Kennedy Jr., and the Trump administration, West Virginia is on the forefront when it comes to Making America Healthy Again,” Morrisey said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott echoed positive sentiments, highlighting the significance of promoting nutritious options through SNAP. “I appreciate the Trump Administration’s focus on improving the health of Americans,” said DeSantis.

The waivers expand upon previous efforts to reshape SNAP’s approach to health and nutrition, with similar waivers signed for states like Nebraska and Utah. Secretary Rollins and Kennedy continue to advocate for healthier eating habits and improved lifestyle choices, reinforcing their dedication to protecting taxpayer dollars.