KLAMATH BASIN, Oregon — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is using audio from a heated argument scene in the film ‘Marriage Story‘ to scare wolves away from livestock. This unusual strategy follows a surge in wolf attacks that left 11 cows dead in a three-week span.

The USDA has deployed drones equipped with thermal cameras to locate wolves operating in the darkness. When spotted, these drones shine a spotlight on the animals and emit sounds designed to deter them, including music and dialogue that critics have deemed both dramatic and unsettling.

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” said Paul Wolf, a USDA district supervisor in Oregon. This method, known as “wolf hazing,” aims to protect cattle without culling, as gray wolves are protected under federal law.

In addition to the fight dialogue from Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, which features them bickering intensely, the drones also play noises such as gunshots and fireworks to frighten the wolves. Reports indicate that since the initiation of this approach, only two additional cows were lost over a period of 85 days when drones were active.

The brutal argument in ‘Marriage Story’ represents the film’s exploration of a couple engaged in a bitter custody battle. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 and received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Reflecting on the drama, a recent report emphasized the emotional weight of the film’s dialogue, noting how it portrays deep-seated marital conflicts. However, this audio is now being utilized outside the realm of cinema for a distinct purpose.

While traditional methods of controlling wolf populations have been met with scrutiny, this innovative yet unconventional tactic could change the dynamics of livestock protection. With a mix of intense emotional exchanges and high-energy music, USDA officials continue to monitor the effectiveness of the strategy in Klamath Basin.