Business
Used Toyota RAV4 EV Bought for Just $2,000 by Enthusiast
June 2023, California — Kyle recently purchased a used Toyota RAV4 EV for just $2,000. The RAV4, which has had limited production, is one of the earlier electric vehicles on the market, with a range of approximately 110 miles per charge.
The second-generation RAV4 EV came with some wear and tear, including peeling paint and a dirty interior that required a thorough cleaning. Additionally, a screen inside the vehicle is not functioning. Despite its age, the vehicle still includes a DC fast charging kit that allows charging at a rate of about 50 kW if compatible chargers are available.
Online listings for similar used RAV4 EVs show prices ranging from $7,000 to $10,000, indicating Kyle secured a notable deal. Kyle expressed satisfaction with the RAV4, highlighting its quiet operation, fun driving experience, and intuitive instrumentation, which he described as ‘awesome.’
Interest in affordable electric vehicles is growing, especially as some continue to claim that EVs are overly expensive. Just months prior, Kyle made headlines for acquiring a used Tesla Model S for around $1,000. This ongoing trend points to a vibrant market for budget-friendly electric options, reassuring potential buyers regarding costs.
Moreover, there are predictions that by 2030, EV battery replacement costs could decrease to $5,000. If accurate, this would make used electric vehicles even more accessible and affordable.
