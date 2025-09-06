USF Challenges No. 13 Florida in Upcoming College Football Showdown

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida (USF) is preparing for a significant test in college football this season as they face No. 13 Florida on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at Florida Field. After a competitive 7-6 record last season, the Bulls have started strong, highlighted by their 34-7 victory over then-No. 25 Boise State on August 28.

This win marked USF’s first triumph against a top-25 opponent since 2016. Senior quarterback, whose name is not specified, was pivotal in the game with two rushing touchdowns and 210 passing yards, demonstrating strong leadership.

Florida’s head coach, Billy Napier, praised the quarterback’s playing style, likening him to former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. “Big, physical player, will drop his pads. Tackling him, there are some physical things that come with that,” Napier stated. “I think he does break tackles. He has the ability to outrun angles, and he has arm talent.”

USF coach Alex Golesh, who previously worked as the offensive coordinator for Tennessee, has brought valuable experience to the Bulls. In addition, a senior running back contributed by scoring a rushing touchdown against Boise State, while Gainesville native produced the highest rushing yards for USF with 52 yards.

Junior wide receiver received a passing touchdown from true freshman quarterback in their opener, and Tennessee transfer impressed with 96 receiving yards. While the Broncos initially scored, USF’s defense became a key factor, limiting further damage throughout the game.

Graduate student secured a career-high 14 tackles, earning the title of American Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts. He recorded five solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery, showcasing his impact on the field.

Another standout, a sophomore linebacker, recorded two career fumble recoveries in this match, building on his previous season’s performance. After transferring from Tennessee, senior cornerback also made a notable debut, notching seven solo tackles and 11 total tackles.

Defensive standouts included an outside linebacker and a safety, each contributing eight tackles against the Broncos. was the only Bull to record a sack, maintaining a steady performance from the previous season.

Napier expressed respect for USF’s defensive staff, particularly Todd Orlando, stating, “He’s been around the block, so variety of fronts, variety of pressures and changes it up pretty good in the back end as well. It keeps you on your toes, and certainly for the quarterback and the offensive line, it is a real challenge from a mental perspective.”

This upcoming matchup against Florida is anticipated to draw considerable attention as both teams aim to solidify their positions in the college football landscape.