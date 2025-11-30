USF Coach Alex Golesh Navigates Coaching Speculation After 52-3 Win

TAMPA, Fla. — After a decisive 52-3 victory over Rice on Saturday, South Florida head coach Alex Golesh is reportedly considering his future options. Following the game, Golesh, 41, expressed the need for time to reflect on potential opportunities, including coaching positions rumored at Auburn and Ole Miss.

Speculation intensified on Wednesday, when USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins indicated on social media that discussions regarding Golesh’s future are ongoing. While initial reports claimed Golesh had accepted an offer to coach at Arkansas, Higgins reaffirmed that no official agreement has been reached.

The Arkansas head coaching position opened after the dismissal of Sam Pittman in September, following a loss to Notre Dame that left the Razorbacks with a 2-3 record. Since then, they have struggled significantly, currently holding a 2-9 overall record.

“We are ultra prepared for every scenario that could unfold in the coming hours and days,” Higgins wrote. His statement suggests a level of uncertainty about Golesh’s return to USF.

Golesh’s tenure at USF has seen considerable success, including back-to-back bowl victories. He has led the Bulls to an 8-3 record this season and national attention with significant wins over Boise State and Florida.

With rumors swirling, Golesh has been candid about the situation. In earlier statements, he dismissed interest in other roles while emphasizing his focus on USF’s program. On Nov. 18, he confirmed his interview with Oklahoma State but reiterated his commitment to USF.

Under his guidance, USF has made strides, improving from a one-win season in 2022 to their current standing. Despite success on the field, lingering questions about his future remain as he prepares for the final home game against Rice.

As Golesh contemplates his next steps, the fan base has expressed its support, with signs calling for him to stay visible during the victory against Rice. The outcome of these discussions could impact the landscape of college football, particularly within the SEC.