Sports
USFL Announces Relocation of Four Teams to New Markets
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The United States Football League (USFL) is making a significant move to stay relevant by relocating four teams to new cities across the United States. Reports surfaced Tuesday night about the changes that will affect franchises in Birmingham, Houston, Memphis, and Michigan.
According to James Larsen from UFL Newsroom, the new locations for these teams will include Boise, Idaho; Louisville/Lexington, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; and a Florida site, likely around Orlando. These moves aim to enhance the viability of the USFL, which has its roots in the mid-1980s.
This series of relocations comes on the heels of the USFL’s merger with the XFL, which took place in 2024. The league concluded its 2025 season last month, with the DC Defenders defeating the Michigan Panthers in the championship game. The USFL now features eight teams across the merged leagues.
Larsen shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), indicating that these changes are just the beginning for the league. “USFL Markets in Michigan, Houston, Birmingham, and Memphis are all being relocated for the 2026 season,” he stated. The UFL declined to comment on the report at this time.
Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely as the USFL navigates these transitions and looks to attract new audiences in its redefined markets.
