Usha Vance Prefers Family Life Over Politics on Meghan McCain’s Podcast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Usha Vance, the second lady, expressed her desire to focus on family rather than politics during an interview on Meghan McCain‘s podcast on Wednesday. With her husband, Vice President JD Vance, possibly eyeing a presidential run in 2028, Usha emphasized her wish to return home after his term.

During the hour-long conversation, Usha stated, “I’m not plotting out next steps or really trying for anything after this.” She explained that her main responsibilities lie with her family and herself. “I hope to eventually live in my home and kind of continue my career,” she added, hinting at her longing for a normal life.

Throughout the discussion, Usha maintained a loyal yet ambiguous stance towards her husband’s political career. Surprisingly, she did not mention former President Donald Trump’s name during the interview, leaving room for speculation about her views on his administration.

Friends of Usha expressed surprise at her silent support for JD Vance’s policies, especially those impacting immigration. Former classmates noted her previous Democratic affiliations and anticipated she would oppose her husband’s anti-immigrant stance.

JD Vance praised his wife, stating she must “smile and laugh” after everything he says, even if it is provocative. Despite his rising popularity as a potential presidential candidate, Usha remains committed to her family. “This is a four-year period where I have responsibilities to my family, to myself, and obviously to the country,” she said.

As the interview came to a close, Usha reflected on her unexpected journey into the political spotlight. “Three years ago, I had absolutely no intention of leading any sort of life in politics,” she noted. The couple’s transition from life in the Bay Area to their roles in Washington has been swift and surprising for her.

Usha concluded the interview by expressing her understanding of the situation, acknowledging that there may be delays in returning to a more routine family life. “If that happens in four years, I understand. If that happens at some other point in the future, I understand,” she said.