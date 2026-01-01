Entertainment
Usher Discusses Family Traditions and Cooking in New Interview
ATLANTA, Ga. — Usher Raymond IV recently opened up about his family traditions and cooking practices in an interview. The R&B star, known for his energetic performances, shared insights into his life as a host while highlighting cherished recipes and family gatherings.
“Hosting is an expression of how you feel about your guests and also who you are,” Usher said. He emphasized how he prepares different setups depending on who he is entertaining. “I can put a mean cookout together with a red Solo cup, just as easily as I can with a crystal glass,” he noted.
As a father of four, Usher admitted he might not be the main cook in the house. “I only cook for my guests occasionally because I have an amazing group of people in my family – my wife and my mom – who really enjoy cooking,” he explained. He proudly mentioned his daughter’s skill in making banana pudding, a recipe passed down from his late grandmother, or “Nanny.”
For those lucky enough to be invited to his home, Usher hinted at some of his favorite culinary creations. “If you’re lucky enough to wake up in my house, I make this thing called a ‘Tuscan egg toast,’” he shared, describing his breakfast dish crafted with bread, eggs, and herbs.
In addition to cooking, Usher enjoys creating an environment filled with music. He plays songs from various artists to start the day and encourages family discussions. Usher appreciates listening to vinyl records, stating, “It’s important to sit down, look each other in the face, and talk.”
When hosting gatherings with friends, Usher blends different backgrounds to stimulate conversation. “I love bringing intellectual people together with ‘common folks.’ I like to see dialogue between people who have big concepts and those who just want to talk about what’s going on in the world,” he explained.
He also shared that guests should arrive prepared for a fun time. “Always bring something—a card, a bottle of wine, a six-pack, or even games,” said Usher. He enjoys competitive game nights, particularly the card game Spades, which he jokingly noted can create friendly rivalry within families.
Recently, he shared holiday photos on social media featuring his mother, Johnetta Patton, and his four children: Usher V, 18, Navyid, 17, Sovereign, 5, and Sire, 4.
