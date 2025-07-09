Using VPNs Can Disrupt Access to DAZN Streaming Service

New York, NY — Users accessing DAZN, a popular sports streaming service, may have their viewing experience interrupted by the use of VPNs. The service has announced that for uninterrupted access, users should disable their VPNs.

This information comes as the streaming platform aims to ensure consistent service quality during high-demand events. DAZN prompts users to reload or restart the application after disabling their VPNs to restore functionality.

DAZN’s recommendations highlight the challenges that come with using VPNs, which can affect how users access certain digital services. VPNs are commonly used for privacy and security reasons, but they can also create barriers for platforms that require users to connect from specific locations.

A DAZN representative stated, “Our goal is to provide every user with the best streaming experience. If you encounter any interruptions, we suggest turning off your VPN and refreshing the app.”

As streaming services continue to grow in popularity, users are encouraged to be aware of how their network settings can impact their experience. Following DAZN’s guidance can greatly enhance accessibility while enjoying live sports events.