Sports
USMNT Coach Pochettino Prepares for World Cup Challenges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. men’s national team coach Mauricio Pochettino is focused on improving the squad as the World Cup approaches. With six months until the tournament, he emphasized the importance of respect for their opponents following the recent group draw.
The U.S. is placed in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia, and one other team yet to be determined. Pochettino noted Paraguay, currently ranked 25th in FIFA standings, as a strong contender in the group.
Despite recent friendly victories over Australia and Paraguay, Pochettino insists that the team still has a long way to go. He wants the team to evolve continually and improve in all aspects.
“We need to update everything,” Pochettino said. “The most important thing is the evolution, and keep improving, in all the areas, for us as a team.”
He expressed optimism about the upcoming tournament but recognized that every match is a challenge. “There’s no easy game in a World Cup,” he added.
Midfielder Tyler Adams echoed this sentiment after the draw, stating that the excitement is growing as the tournament approaches. The U.S. will kick off Group D against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Captain Weston McKennie shared his thoughts on the opportunity to play a World Cup at home, saying, “We’ve been playing together for so long since youth soccer, and being able to play a World Cup in our home country, you can’t ask for anything better.”
